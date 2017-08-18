AJAX CAPE TOWN - GOLDEN ARROWS PREVIEW: URBAN WARRIORS EAGER FOR WINNING START

Ajax Cape Town will be out to upset Golden Arrows when the two sides clash at the Cape Town Stadium

Ajax Cape Town kick off their 2017/18 Absa Premiership campaign with a home fixture against Golden Arrows at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.

The Urban Warriors endured what was a disappointing end to last season that saw them finish outside the top eight, and will now be desperate to make an impressive start to their upcoming campaign by getting maximum points in their own backyard.

The Mother City-based club made a trip to Gauteng for their pre-season camp, where they came up against the likes of SuperSport United and Maritzburg United, something they will look to put to good use ahead of what promises to be another demanding season.

Head coach Stanley Menzo, who will be in his first full season in charge of the club having taken over the hot seat from Roger de Sa towards the end of last year, has put his players through their paces since the beginning of July. He hopes that this will go a long way in ensuring that the team does not end up in a precarious position like they did last season.

The Dutchman has strengthened his charges by roping in the likes of Nigerian winger Ejike Uzoenyi, Innocent Nemukondeni, Junaid Sait and 2016/17 National First Division top goalscorer Sedwyn George from Royal Eagles. Ajax lost influential winger Mark Mayambela who returned to Chippa United, releasing notables such as Lebogang Mokoena, Nathan Paulse, Abel Mabaso and former Ghana junior international Lawrence Lartey.

Abafana Bes’thende on the other hand are still reeling from their MTN8 quarter-final exit at the hands of holders Bidvest Wits who eliminated the KwaZulu-Natal side following a 4-3 penalty shootout win after the match had ended in a 2-2 draw in regulation and extra time.

Despite the setback, Arrows will draw inspiration having seen the arrival of new players to boost their squad for the new season. The Durban side has bought Zimbabwean hitman Knox Mutizwa from Wits outright after loaning him last season and added Thabiso Mgwaba to their ranks as well. Clinton Larsen has also signed central defender Mzwandile Buthelezi from Acornbush United and left back Zolani Nkombela from Mbombela United. Former Milano United goalkeeper Sherwin Naicker, who hails from KZN, is now also part of the setup and joins Nkosingiphile Gumede and Maximilian Mbaeva in the goalkeeping department.

Taking home three points for their first encounter of the PSL season will be a huge morale boost for Arrows having already lost out on standing a chance to claim silverware early on in the season.