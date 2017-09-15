Ajax Cape Town – Polokwane City Preview: Urban Warriors in search of first league win against Rise and Shine

The Urban Warriors are looking to get off the mark with their first win of the season when they welcome Rise and Shine

PSL strugglers Ajax Cape Town go in search of their first maximum points of the season in order to redeem themselves when they take on Polokwane City in a league meeting at the Cape Town Stadium on Friday.

The Urban Warriors were condemned to their second defeat in three matches when they were beaten 1-0 by Orlando Pirates on Tuesday evening through Ghanaian international Bernard Morrison’s first-half strike. Stanley Menzo’s side are still winless since the new campaign got underway and are now second from bottom in 15th position with only a single point accumulated. In their opening league tie, Ajax were held to a 1-1 draw by Golden Arrows at home before suffering a 2-0 away defeat at the hands of league leaders Maritzburg United.

Menzo has reiterated the importance of his charges improving in their upcoming games following the defeat to the Buccaneers though he also admitted to some positives in their game at the Orlando Stadium.

The Cape Town side could be boosted by the return of striker Prince Nxumalo who is back to full fitness after recovering from illness. Nxumalo could be set to play a much bigger part in the match against Polokwane after featuring for 15 minutes against Pirates. A win for Ajax will temporarily move them out of the relegation zone depending on how other upcoming fixtures pan out.

Rise and Shine equally suffered a defeat in their midweek clash against Bloemfontein Celtic. The Limpopo-based side were made to rue their missed chances as they lost 2-1 to Phunya Sele Sele with Ndumiso Mabena bagging both goals. Despite their latest setback, Bernard Molekwa’s charges have picked up four points from their two previous matches. They played to a 0-0 draw in the Limpopo derby against Baroka FC before they stunned African Champions Mamelodi Sundowns in Tshwane with a 2-1 scoreline.

PSL top goalscorer Rodney Ramagalela will be the man to watch when the two teams face off. The former Sundowns frontman scored both goals against Masandawana and the consolation goal against Celtic. The pacey forward could once again prove instrumental for Polokwane in steering them to a temporary top position should they come away with a win against Ajax.

Ajax and Polokwane shared the points when these two teams last met. Grant Margeman gave the Mother City outfit a lead in the 16th minute but Ramagalela cancelled out that goal with a 40th-minute equalizer. Ajax has however enjoyed more victories since the 2008/09 season. They won six, drawing three and lost only once in 10 meetings. Polokwane lost six matches, drawing three and have only won on one occasion.