Ajax Cape Town reportedly sign Morne Nel on loan

Nel has reportedly sealed a season-long move to the Urban Warriors in an attempt to reignite his professional career

According to reports, Ajax Cape Town have signed SuperSport United midfielder Morne Nel on loan ahead of the 2017/18 Premier Soccer League (PSL) campaign.

The 21-year-old midfielder was one of several new faces being assessed by coach Stanley Menzo, and he has reportedly done enough to earn himself a move as he goes in search of much needed game time.

Nel came through the youth ranks at Matsatsantsa, but has found game time extremely difficult to come last season.

After falling down the pecking order at the Tshwane club due to the form of more experienced campaigners such as Dean Furman and Reneilwe Letsholonyane, and most recently with the rise of Teboho Mokoena, Nel failed to make a single league appearance during the 2016/17 season.

Nonetheless, Nel will hope that a return to Cape Town will reignite his career, although reports suggest that Nel may not be introduced into the Ajax first team for some time as he is in need of an operation which could see him side-lined for much of the first half of the PSL season.