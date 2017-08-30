Ajax Cape Town to reportedly sign Orlando Pirates defender Tercious Malepe

Ajax Cape Town are reportedly set to announce the signing of Orlando Pirates defender Tercious Repo Malepe.
Malepe rejoined Pirates from Moroka Swallows prior to the 2016/17 season following a loan stint with with the Dube Birds.
The 20-year-old defender featured regularly in the Multichoice Diski Challenge (MDC) for the Bucs reserve team.
He found it difficult to break into the Pirates first team starting line-up as experienced defenders were preferred ahead of him.
The Urban Warriors are said to have signed the South Africa youth international on a season-long loan deal from the Buccaneers.
Malepe will be hoping to impresss Ajax head coach Stanley Menzo and revive his career at the Cape Town-based side.
The highly-rated defender captained South Africa at the 2017 Fifa Under-20 World Cup finals which were hosted by South Korea.
He was also part of the South Africa squad that participated in the 2018 African Nations Championship (Chan) qualifiers.