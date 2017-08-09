Ajax Cape Town sign former Sundowns winger Ejike Uzoenyi

The 25-year-old is seen as a direct replacement for Mayambela, who recently returned to Chippa United

Ajax Cape Town have announced the signing of former Mamelodi Sundowns and Bidvest Wits winger Ejike Uzoenyi on a four-year deal.

The Nigeria international had been training with the Urban Warriors for a while under the watchful of Stanley Menzo.

And he did enough to earn himself a contract ahead of the start of the new season.

Uzoenyi's career looked promising after joining the Students a few months ago, but Gavin Hunt decided against keeping him for the 2017/18 campaign.

He will look to bring the much needed balance in the Ajax team, especially as there will be less competition in his position.

Ajax recently lost Mark Mayambela to Chippa United, and they needed an experienced left-footed winger to replace the former Orlando Pirates midfielder.

Uzoenyi was once on the books of French Ligue 1 outfit Rennes, before returning to Nigeria in 2013.

He caught the eye of Pitso Mosimane during the 2014 Chan tournament in South Africa, and the Brazilians subsequently signed him from Enugu Rangers.

However, his career took a nosedive and he was later released by the Tshwane giants.