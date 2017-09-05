Ajax Cape Town accused of swindling Dynamos out of transfer fee for Joel Epoupa

Zimbabwean club Dynamos FC have reportedly accused Ajax Cape Town of attempting to swindle the club out of paying a transfer fee for Christian Joel Ntouba Epoupa.

According to Zimbabwean publication News Day, Dynamos claim that Ajax head scout Luis De Faria and his assistant Patrick Mitangu tried to convince Dynamos to first release Epoupa from his contract after a R2.5 million transfer fee was agreed.

Dynamos president Keni Mubaiwa was quoted on the publication saying that he met with Mitangu who asked them to release Epoupa from his contract before they could start any transfer negotiations.

"We met a guy who introduced himself as Patrick (Mitangu) who said he was from Ajax Cape Town. He asked us to de-register Christian first so that he becomes a free agent, before we can start any negotiations. We refused to that arrangement, we couldn’t take that risk," Mubaiwa said.

"I think they had already convinced him (Epoupa) that they will take him to Ajax, because he was now giving us pressure to release him, but we refused. We wanted things to be done in a proper way. He is still a Dynamos player," he added.

However, Ajax media officer Shooz Mekuto denied that De Faria had been involved in any transfer negotiations.

"As soon as our scouts recommend a player the club takes over regarding the negotiations, in no way are they involved with the transfer side of the deal, Mekuto said.

"We won't comment on that situation as it is his (Mubaiwa) version of events and I'm sure he's happy with his version," he added.

The Cameroonian international has been one of Dynamos' most outstanding players in this season's Zimbabwean Premier Soccer League (ZPSL).