Ajax defender becomes youngest in European final history

Peter Bosz named the talented youngster in his starting XI for the Europa League final against Jose Mourinho's Red Devils

Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt has become the youngest player ever to feature in a major European final on Wednesday, after taking to the field against Manchester United in Stockholm.

The centre-back is just 17 years and 285 days old, and has progressed through the club's youth ranks.

Starting off with the Under-18 side, de Ligt has since played at Under-19, Under-21 and senior level, making 22 appearances for the first-team.

The defender has scored three goals, and will hope to add to that tally as the Dutch side go in search of glory against Jose Mourinho's men.

Ajax's exciting young team finished second in the Eredivisie this season.