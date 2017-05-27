Eredivisie: Ajax defender Sanchez would love to play for Barcelona

Barcelona have been linked with Ajax defender Davinson Sanchez and the Colombia international has spoken positively of the reports.

Ajax defender Davinson Sanchez would relish the opportunity to join Barcelona.

Luis Enrique's side had appeared set to sign the 20-year-old from Atletico Nacional in a reported €3.5million deal only for the Colombia international to join Ajax in order to play regular first-team football.

Sanchez has impressed at the heart of the defence this season, scoring six times in 32 Eredivisie appearances as Peter Bosz's side finished second to Feyenoord. He also played a key part in their run to the Europa League final, where they lost to Manchester United.

His form has prompted reports that Barca will try to sign him again before next season and he says it is flattering to hear about the rumours.

"Obviously I would like to play for Barcelona," he told Radio Barcelona. "It is a huge compliment [to be linked with them].

"Who doesn't want to play for a club as big as Barca? Everyone wants to be part of a team like that, they're one of the world's elite."

However, Sanchez added: "Right now, I am completely focused on Ajax."