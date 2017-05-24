Ajax kids will remain heroes despite defeat to Mourinho's millionaires

They promised so much on their journey to a first European final in 21 years, but Ajax fell flat when it came to the decisive clash against Manchester United in Stockholm on Wednesday.

After a nervy opening for the Amsterdammers, Paul Pogba's strike all but sealed the ending of their exciting campaign just 18 minutes in. In awe of their opponents, Ajax just could not settle at the Friends Arena.

Theirs was the youngest ever starting XI in the final of a European competition and they also boasted the youngest ever finalist playing at centre-back, and at times it seemed like boys against men.

Of all the factors in the result, the gap in spending between the two sides – United’s £455 million over three seasons vs Ajax’s £379m since 1945 – illustrated the difference in how these two sides were built before kick-off. While the English side collect global icons at will, Ajax refrain from buying fully developed players as they buy young and sell young.

That difference can be seen in the expectation heading into this game, too. The pressure was on Mourinho and his Red Devils, anything else would have been a failure amid an underwhelming season.

All that swept Amsterdam, however, was excitement. Though they have just ended the season without a trophy, the 100,000 fans who turned up to watch the game in the capital city will remain proud of their heroes.

The only thing they might grudge is the flaccid performance. For a side that has taken immense pride in their entertaining displays on their quest for a first European trophy in 22 years, they hardly turned up for Wednesday’s encounter.

Their most experienced players went missing. Lasse Schone was stationary in midfield and offered no protection, Davy Klaassen had no influence and did not pick up Paul Pogba as he charged into space to open the scoring, while Joel Veltman was shaky at right-back throughout.

That was the tone of Ajax’s game, where even their best players were limited. Davinson Sanchez was calm at the back but ineffective in building the play, Hakim Ziyech pressed and dropped deep but had little options ahead of him, while Bertrand Traore looked capable of creating danger but was surrounded by United defenders and snuffed out when he burst forward.

Meanwhile, striker Kasper Dolberg was rarely involved before being withdrawn after 60 minutes and Amin Younes did little constructive. Young centre-back Matthijs De Ligt, though, showed why he has been rated so highly and already a first-team regular at 17-years-old.

