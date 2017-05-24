Ajax vs Manchester United player ratings: Antonio Valencia leads the way as Jose Mourinho's men claim victory

Manchester United beat Ajax 2-0 in Wednesday night's Europa League final to book their place in next season's Champions League.

Jose Mourinho's men headed into the clash with the added mental burden of Monday's Manchester attack on their shoulders but the side acquitted themselves with determination, intelligence and experience to see off their Dutch opponents.

Goals from Paul Pogba and Henrikh Mkhitaryan, coming either side of the break, were enough to secure victory for United who now head straight into next season's Champions League group stages.

View photos United's two goalscorers celebrate together (Getty) More

Ajax dominated possession throughout the match but were ultimately unable to break down a stubborn United defence that resisted everything Peter Bosz's side threw at them.

Having focused all of United's efforts on the final, Mourinho's risk paid off and the side can now look back on a season of relative success having clinched two major titles under the Portuguese.

So how did the two teams fare? See the gallery above for our player ratings.