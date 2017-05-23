Ajax vs Manchester United: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

Manchester United will play to win their second trophy of the season and qualify for the Champions League when they take on Ajax in the Europa League final on Wednesday.

The Red Devils travel to Stockholm to meet a side significantly less experienced but not short of talent in their second final of the 2016-17 campaign.

Jose Mourinho's men triumphed in the EFL Cup back in March and the Portuguese's record in fixtures such as this is second to none, but he has the pressure of his entire first season at Old Trafford being judged a success or failure based on this result.

Game Ajax vs Manchester United Date Wednesday, May 24 Time 19:45 GMT, 14:45 ET

TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM

In the UK, the match will be available to watch live and for free on BT Sport Showcase as well as BT Sport 2. It will also be streamed for free on the BT Sport app and YouTube.

UK TV channel Online stream BT Sport 2 / Showcase BT Sport app / YouTube

In the US, the match will be available to watch live on television on NBC and by stream via NBC Sports Live.

US TV channel Online stream FS1 Fox Soccer 2Go

SQUADS & TEAM NEWS

Position Ajax players Goalkeepers Onana, Boer, Alblas Defenders Tete, Veltman, Sanchez, Westermann, De Ligt, Riedewald Midfielders Klaassen, Schone, De Jong, Ziyech, Van de Beek, Nouri Forwards Neres, Traore, Younes, Dolberg, Kluivert

Ajax are without left-back Daley Sinkgraven, who has recovered from an injury but was not considered fit enough to travel to Stockholm. Nick Viergever, who can also play in that position, is suspended so Jairo Riedewald is expected to start.

Peter Bosz's centre-back partnership will be 20-year-old Davinson Sanchez and 17-year-old Matthijs de Ligt but he will have to make a decision between Joel Veltman and Kenny Tete at right-back.

Potential starting XI: Onana; Veltman, Sanchez, De Ligt, Riedewald; Klaassen, Schone, Ziyech; Traore, Dolberg, Younes.

Position Manchester United players Goalkeepers Romero, De Gea, Pereira Defenders Tuanzebe, Fosu-Mensah, Jones, Mitchell, Smalling, Darmian, Blind, Valencia Midfielders McTominay, Herrera, Carrick, Rooney, Mkhitaryan, Mata, Lingard, Pogba, Fellaini Forwards Rashford, Rooney, Martial

Mourinho will hope to only have to make one change to the team he selected for both legs of the semi-final tie against Celta Vigo, with Chris Smalling or Phil Jones replacing the suspended Eric Bailly at centre-back.

That looks most likely to be Smalling after he trained with the main group on Tuesday while Jones and Marouane Fellaini, who has been carrying a hamstring injury but is expected to play, worked out in a smaller side session that also involved Wayne Rooney.

Potential starting XI: Romero; Valencia, Smalling, Blind, Darmian; Fellaini, Herrera, Pogba; Lingard, Rashford, Mkhitaryan.

