Ajibade and Rueben fire Falconets past Morocco

The forwards were on song twice to steer Christopher Danjuma's ladies past their north Africans on Saturday

Nigeria U20 women team defeated Morocco 5-1 in the second round, second leg of the Fifa U20 Women's World Cup qualifier at Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium on Saturday.

A brace each from Rasheedat Ajibade and substitute Charity Reuben plus Monday Gift's strike helped the Falconets reach the final round after a 6-2 aggregate win in Benin City.

Ajibade fired the west Africans in front after she converted Gift's long pass from left wing to notch her sixth goal of the qualifiers in the fifth minute.

In the 15th minute, Gift slotted home the second after she ran past her marker before launching a low drive past the Moroccan goalkeeper.

Fatima Taghanout, who had tormented the Falconets backline, pulled one back from a 35-yard freekick no thanks to a horrendous goalkeeping from Oyinyechukwu Okeke in the 35th minute.

In the second half, substitute Reuben, who replaced Anam Imo, extended the hosts lead to 3-1 after she nutmegged her marker to score in the 77th minute.

While the visitors were pushing for a comeback, Ajibade went through after one-two pass with Gift, blasted home her second and Nigeria's fourth of the day in the 88th minute.

When all thought it was over, Ajibade put Reuben through and the latter wasted no chance from netting a brace at the death to complete the riot.

The aggregate victory puts Nigeria into the third qualifying round and saw Ajibade hit her seventh goal of the qualifying series in four games.

In the other match, South Africa mauled Burundi 5-0 on Saturday to progress to the final round on a 5-2 aggregate win, and were rewarded with a two-legged clash against the Falconets in January next year.