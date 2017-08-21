Ajibola Otegbeye pleased with Sunshine Stars win

The Owena Whales raised their topflight survival hopes with a win over Niger Tornadoes and the forward is excited with the outcome

Sunshine Stars' Otegbeye Ajibola has expressed delight over his side 2-1 win over Niger Tornadoes at the Dipo Dina Stadium on Sunday.

The forward's second half goal plus Adedipe Kehinde's first half strike helped Duke Udi's men see off the Ikon Allah Boys to ease their relegation fears in Ijebu Ode.

And the Owena Whales man has assured fans that they will maintain their winning mentality till the last game to retain their topflight status.

"It was a very tough game but getting the three points was very important to us," Otegbeye told Goal.

"The team (Niger Tornadoes) were very tactical but we came out victorious at the end of the day.

"Obviously, they needed a point but we wanted the three points more than them.

"Both teams were trying to fight it out on the pitch for a result, especially in the first half. But thank God the 90 minutes judged the winner and we came out victorious.

"The victory means a lot for Sunshine Stars. We will take the fight to Katsina United and secure maximum points there.

"We have the brighter chance to survive and our fans should expect nine points from our remaining three games and everyone we know at the end of the season."