Ajiboye: Plateau United cannot afford complacency

The Peace Boys currently sit top of the NPFL table, and the shot-stopper insists his side is keen to stay focused

Plateau United's Dele Ajiboye claims they are paying less attention to other title contender in the Nigerian topflight.

The Peace Keepers sit atop the Nigeria Professional Football League with 36 points from 20 league games.

"We aren't bothered about the chasing pack but think more of ourselves. If we win our matches we don't need to start turning ourselves to mathematicians all in the move to go on permutations," Ajiboye told Goal.

"This is a team of winners. The young players understand that at this stage everyone must show value and quality.

"The experienced lots have also chipped in their own contribution. The team can't afford to relinquish top spot at stage of the race.

"The Remo Stars match is what we are thinking of right now. It will be a tricky affair but we will carry the day due to our superiority and the calibre of players in our team."