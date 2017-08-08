Akas optimistic of Nigeria’s chances against Benin Republic

The CHAN Eagles defender has expressed his optimism that they won’t disappoint Nigerians in the qualifiers with the Squirrels

Chima Akas is optimistic Nigeria will defeat Benin Republic in the first leg of the 2018 CHAN qualifier this weekend.

The Enyimba defender, who also acts as CHAN Eagles vice captain, insisted they will not underrate their opponents but are going to Cotonou with a mission to give a good account of themselves.

“The CHAN Eagles have been training very hard and with the way we have prepared for the first leg encounter against Benin, it will be difficult for them to beat us either in Cotonou, or Kano in the return leg. We have placed emphasis on attaining the right fitness and getting the right blend of formation that will enable us to beat them,” Akas told Goal.

“We have been told that we will know a little about our opponents immediately the names of those that will be travelling are announced. We are very certain of our chances against them because of the level of our preparations.

“We want to assure Nigerians that we won’t let them down in both games. It is our determination to ensure that we are through to the CHAN competition and Benin Republic can’t stand in our ways.”

The CHAN Eagles are expected to leave for Cotonou on Friday ahead of the encounter billed for Sunday.