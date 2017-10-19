Akpom, Iwobi looking forward to Arsenal’s Europa League clash against Red Star Belgrade

The Nigerian duo will be looking to feature when the Gunners take on the Red-Whites at the Rajko Mitic Stadium on Thursday evening

Arsenal duo Chuba Akpom and Alex Iwobi are looking forward to their side’s Europa League encounter against Red Star Belgrade.

Arsene Wenger’s side currently sit atop the Group H log having picked up maximum points from their opening two games and travel to Serbia to tackle Vladan Milojevic’s side who are second placed with four points.

Akpom will be looking to make his bow in Europe’s second tier club competition while compatriot Iwobi will be keep his starting place in the Gunner’s squad after starting in the 2-1 loss to Watford over the weekend.

The duo posted pictures of themselves in training to ahow their readiness for the game via their social media pages.