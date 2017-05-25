Akwa United's Alhassan eager to feature for Nigeria

The Super Eagles will do battle with Bafana Bafana in an Afcon qualifier on June 10, and the Promise Keepers midfielder hopes to play some part

Akwa United midfielder, Ibrahim Alhassan is eager to make the Nigeria team that will face South Africa in next month's Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers tie.

Alhassan alongside Ikechukwu Ezenwa [FC IfeanyiUbah], Stephen Odey and Sikiru Olatubosun (MFM) were the home-based professionals invited to Super Eagles' France camp.

And ahead of the crucial tie against Stuart Baxter's men, they will face Corsica at the Stade Francois Coty on Friday.

"I am very happy to have been invited to the national team, it's a great and special feeling here in the camp of the Super Eagles," Alhassan told Goal.

"This opportunity means a lot to me and I don't want to make up numbers. It's an opportunity to for me and I am so happy.

"My target is to make the team that will face South Africa next month, it's an important target for me and a step to achieving my dreams."