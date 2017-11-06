Akwa United's Maikaba eyes Ijebu Ode or Kano for pre-season camp

The Promise Keepers’ handler has expressed his willingness to take his players out of Uyo and has revealed his preferred destinations

Abdu Maikaba discloses he has suggested to Akwa United's management the options of travelling to Ijebu Ode or Kano for their next phase of their pre-season exercise, which starts next week.

On Friday, the Federation Cup champions resumed preparation for the 2017-18 season with only ten players available for their first session but Maikaba says he expects a full squad on Monday.

He also disclosed that they will round off first phase of their preparations this weekend to proceed to the next stage.

“We have started our preparations for the upcoming season and we need to be fast about our build up as we do not have much time to waste. We will remain in Uyo till this weekend before we will move to the next stage,” Maikaba told Goal.

“I expect all my players in the Monday training session after some of them fail to arrive before the first session we had on Friday. We do not have much time to waste hence the decision to have all our players on ground so as to know the ones with us and those that are not.

“We have suggested camping in the west or north with Ijebu Ode and Kano in mind. We are ready to go any of the approved campsite. We need to leave Uyo because of distraction so that we can be fully focused on the assignment we have at hand.

“We are hoping to take part in pre-season competitions too after we have finalized on the players that we are adding to the ones with us. We need replacement for Moses Ebiye, Alhassan Ibrahim and Harmony Ikande who left for greener pastures. We are hoping to start the season with a bang,” he concluded.