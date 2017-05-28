Akwa United's Olorunleke expects tough battle against ABS

The Promise Keepers will lock horns with the Saraki Boys, and the shot-stopper insists the opponents will be no pushovers

Akwa United's Ojo Olorunleke is expecting a tough contest against ABS when the sides clash on Sunday.

Olorunleke is likely to start between the sticks for Abdu Maikaba's side against the Saraki Boys, and he advices his charges to be focused all through the encounter against the 'very mobile' team.

"I feel so delighted to have kept a clean sheet in my debut for Akwa United just like any player will feel having put up a good performance and I hope to continue with that on Sunday against ABS," Olorunleke told Goal.

"We host ABS FC and to be sincere they are a very good team.

"We are looking forward to a very good match against them on Sunday and possibly take a revenge of the loss in the first leg. The win at this stage is very important and that's what we shall be looking at.

"Every player in all the department in the Akwa United team is ready to deliver at optimum level because playing against a very mobile ABS, the team has to be up all through.

"Loss of concentration in a second could cost us so much so we are ready and prepared."

Akwa United are sixth in the log and they have garnered 30 points, six adrift leaders, Plateau United.