Akwa United's Ubong Friday promises more wonder goals

The Promise Keepers’ forward is still gushing about his super strike against the Saraki Boys and has vowed to replicate such feat

Akwa United striker, Ubong Friday assures he will strive to sustain his present form and try to score more eye-catching goals like he did against ABS.

Friday had issues with injury at the beginning of the season but returned to help the Promise Keepers and has already registered five goals to help them stay within touching distance of league leaders, Plateau United.

He scored a brilliant goal, his side's second, in their 3-0 demolition of ABS last weekend and promises to replicate the feat in subsequent games.

“It was a good goal and it was not accidental at all. I actually prepared for it with the right technique and it was no surprise it went in,” Friday told Goal.

"I am grateful to God that my injury woes are now past and I can now concentrate on football alone.

"I will score more of those goals later in the league this season. I want our fans to believe in us and always support us.

“It is our objective to win the league title and it will be very painful if we are unable to realise our target. We will continue to push for it. Our next game is against Rivers United and we are doing our best to prepare adequately for the match.”

Akwa United are fifth in the log with 33 points from 21 matches.