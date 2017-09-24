Akwa United demolish Katsina United Feeders 7-0 in Federation Cup

Akwa United sent a bold statement of intent regarding thier determination to win the 2017 Federation Cup title in Uyo on Sunday evening after they demolished Katsina United Feeders 7-0 in the first leg of the quarter final tie to move a step closer to setting up a dream semi final cup clash against Sunshine Stars.

Christian Pyagbara was the star of the game after he scored four goals while Kojo Dadzie, Musa Newman and Michael Ibeh were also on the scoresheet in the emphatic mauling of the Chanji Boys’ junior side at the practice pitch of the Godswill Akpabio Stadium.

The Promise Keepers showed their intent of scoring as many goals as possible in the first leg tie as they were already four goals up at the end of the first half before adding three further goals in the second half.

Earlier on, on Sunday in Jos, Niger Tornadoes booked their place in the semi-final of the Federation Cup after they held league champions, Plateau United to a 2-2 draw at the Rwang Pam Stadium to qualify 4-2 on aggregate having won the initial leg 2-0 in Lokoja last Wednesday.

Tornadoes gave the Peace Boys no inkling of what was in the offing for them as they soaked up the pressure from the league champions in the opening moments of the encounter and they were two goals up at the end of the first half to ensure that they leave their opponents with a mountain to climb going into the second half.

Babawo got the opening goal against the run of play before Isa Hussein doubled the advantage from the penalty spot but Plateau United fought back gamely and were rewarded with goals of Bature Yaro in the second half which only prevented their unbeaten home streak.

Tornadoes thus set up a semi-final tango with the Federation Cup defending champions, FC Ifeanyiubah with the first leg coming up in Lokoja on September 30 while the return leg holds in Nnewi on October 4.