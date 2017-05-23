Akwa United didn’t play well against MFM, says Ifeanyi Ifeanyi

The Promise Keepers’ midfielder has sounded a note of warning to other NPFL clubs about the quality in the team

Akwa United midfelder Ifeanyi Ifeanyi has asserted that the Promise Keepers have only shown MFM a tip of what they set out to achieve in the second round of the league season after they held the Olukoya Boys to a 0-0 draw in Lagos.

Ifeanyi who returned to the Agege Stadium since his departure from the Olukoya Boys at the beginning of the season said that they came to Lagos with the strategy to stop the home winning streak of their hosts and also try as much as possible to claim the maximum points.

“It was fun returning to the same stadium I proved myself. I am happy that my team didn’t lose to MFM. It was a good result to get a draw in Lagos against a club that has won all their previous home matches before now. We were fortunate that the penalty kick didn’t go in and our goalkeeper too had a good game,” Ifeanyi told Goal.

The away draw in Lagos has taken Akwa United to sixth on the log with 30 points from 20 games.