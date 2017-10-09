Akwa United get N65m cash reward for 2015 Federation Cup win

On the brink of another triumph, the Promise Keepers have received their monetary promise from the governor for securing the same title two years ago

Players and officials of Akwa United have received the 65 million naira pledge made by Governor Udom Emmanuel for winning the 2015 Federation Cup.

Two years ago, the Promise Keepers defeated Lobi Stars 2-1 to claim their first ever silverware, hence the governor's promise.

With the team a match away from winning their second title in three years, the governor approved the payment, handing out the cheques to the members of the winning team.

During the cheque presentation, the state Commissioner of Youth and Sports, Monday Uko attributed the payment delay after two years to the state's financial problems.

“We must thank Governor Udom Emmanuel for redeeming his promise as a promise keeper. We owe him gratitude for his keen interest in the affairs of Akwa United FC,’’ said Uko at the event.

On the cash reward, the team's former Chairman Nse Ube, received a cheque of N2 million, 34 players got varying cheque between N500,000 and N1.8 million, while the least staff received a cheque of N100, 000.

With the Sunday's victory over Sunshine Stars, Akwa United will face 2000 winners Niger Tornadoes in the final billed for October 15 at the Agege Stadium.