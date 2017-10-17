Akwa United’s Okechukwu revels in Federation Cup win

The substitute scored the winning kick that saw the Promise Keepers lift the competition’s top gong

Matchwinner Gabriel Okechukwu is elated after Akwa United clinched the Federation Cup title against Niger Tornadoes at the Agege Stadium on Sunday.

After playing a goalless draw at full time, Abdu Maikaba’s side went ahead to defeat the Ikon Allah Boys 3-2 on penalties with Okechukwu scoring the winning kick.

"I feel very happy about it. very, very happy," Maikaba told Goal.

"Because playing penalty shootout is very difficult. It is strictly decisive and I just give thank to God that we came out victorious."

The striker missed a glorious chance to prevent the game from going into penalty shootouts but fluffed his lines with only Tornadoes' Aliyu Mustapha to beat.

And the Nigeria international was on hand to dispatch the winning spot kick.

“In football you make mistakes and you lose chances, you convert some and you lose some,” he said.

“So, that’s football. It never weighed me it gave me more courage to play and then eventually scored the winning penalty kick.”