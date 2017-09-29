Akwa United’s Olorunleke predicts close contest with Sunshine Stars

The Promise Keepers goaltender has stated that he expects a tough battle against the Owena Whales in the first leg in Ijebu Ode.

Ojo Olorunleke predicts a close contest between Akwa United and Sunshine Stars in the first leg of the Federation Cup semi-final.

The goalkeeper started the season with the Owena Whales before he moved to Abdu Maikaba's side during the mid season.

And he expects a tough encounter at the Dipo Dina Stadium on Saturday, but tips his side to make it to the final of the competition.

“I want to assure you that we are not going to leave any stone unturned in our bid to qualify for the final,” Olorunleke told Goal.

"It will be home coming for me but that will only be before the match. We won’t allow anything to distract us from getting to the final and I have to put friendship away to ensure that we realize our target. We are in Ijebu Ode to prove a point and by the grace of God we are going to excel at the end of the two legged encounter.

“It has not been a smooth road for us but we are grateful to God for his mercies. We shall approach the first leg with caution and try to seal the tie before our fans. Sunshine Stars are not a walkover and it is the reason I am stating that it will be a close contest.

“It is our determination to qualify for the continent and this is the only opportunity left for us to do that. We won’t allow anything to stand in our way,” he concluded.