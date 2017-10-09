Akwa United ‘put in everything’ – Olorunleke on Sunshine Stars' win

The Promise Keepers are in their second final in three years and the goalkeeper admitted they gave their best to get the victory over the Owena Whales

Akwa United’s Ojo Olorunleke lauds his side after they secured a place in the final of the Federation Cup, saying they ‘put in everything’.

Having lost 1-0 in Ijebu Ode, the Promise Keepers claimed a 3-1 victory over Sunshine Stars in the second leg of the semi-final of the competition in Uyo on Sunday.

Goals from Cyril Oliseme, Christian Pygbara and Ifeanyi Ifeanyi delivered them the final spot, with Franklin Sasere grabbing one for Duke Udi's side.

“We are very happy we got the victory we wanted to qualify for this year’s Federation Cup final,” Olorunleke told Goal.

“Sunshine gave us a good test. The victory was very important to us because the margin of our win do not really matter. At some points they fought hard to come back but at the end we overcame. I appreciate my mates, coaches and the fans for making this happen.

“It was emotional for me playing against my former team and when we lost in the first leg, we knew we must put in everything to qualify and that was what we did.

“We know it will not come easy because they also had ambitions to play in the final. We gave a very good fight to secure the victory. It is a great joy to me," he concluded.