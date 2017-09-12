Akwa United’s Pyagbara targets Federation Cup title

Akwa United striker Christian Pyagbara has told his teammates to make winning the Federation Cup their next target after their inability to grab a continental berth through the league.

According to him, the Promise Keepers must aim for another win against Shooting Stars on Wednesday at the Godwill Akpabio Stadium to take them closer to their aspirations.

“It was unfortunate that we could not get our season’s target in the league after playing so well and truly deserving of a continental ticket through the league,” Pyagbara told Goal.

"We are still grateful that we have another opportunity in the FA Cup and we shall do everything possible to ensure that we emerge as champions. We need to take it one after the other and the next aim is to beat Shooting Stars in Uyo on Wednesday.

“The last time they came to Uyo they scored two goals after we had led 4-0 and I am sure they will be coming to play us with that confidence that they can score against us. We need to take our chances and ensure that we are through to the quarter final at the end of the Wednesday tie.

“The way in which we defeated Kano Pillars on Saturday should give us the self confidence and boost that we can beat any opponents before our fans. They deserve to celebrate a continental ticket with us and we must not deny them."