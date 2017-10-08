Akwa United ready to play their 'hearts out' vs. Sunshine Stars, says Ibe

The Promise Keepers are eager to reach the final of the competition and the forward insists they will give their all to edge the Owena Whales

Michael Ibe says Akwa United will play their 'hearts out' to secure a spot in the final of the Federation Cup at the expense of Sunshine Stars.

Despite losing 1-0 to the Owena Whales in the first leg of the semi-final tie in Ijebu Ode, the Promise Keepers are eyeing a turnaround in Uyo.

“We are fully prepared for Sunshine Stars and we are looking forward to the match,” Ibe told Goal.

“In the first leg, we had hopes of getting at least a draw if we don't win in Ijebu Ode but we couldn't achieve our target. The loss was highly unexpected but it has happened and we have pick up our pieces.

"We have reviewed our mistakes and ready to make things right on Sunday. We know Sunshine is a very good side but we have our game plan to beat them in Uyo.

"We hope to score three to four goals against them to ensure we qualify for the final. We want be in the final and we will play our hearts out to beat Sunshine.

"That's our target in the second leg and our coach has advised us to remain calm and maintain our form and momentum even if we don't get the goals as early as possible."