Akwa United will respect Federation Cup quarter-final foes - Maikaba

Abdu Maikaba assures that Akwa United will treat their opposition in the quarter-finals of the Federation Cup with utmost respect.

Katsina United Feeders and Ekiti United will on Saturday evening trade tackles at the Mohammadu Dikko Stadium in the second leg of their Round of 16 tie after a goalless affair in Ekiti.

The Promise Keepers play the winner from the tie in a double-legged fixture scheduled for next week.

“We have always expressed our desire to win the Federation Cup after our inability to secure a continental berth through the league this season. It was a valiant battle by my boys and I must commend them for that,” Maikaba told Goal .

"Our emphasis is on the quarter-final of the Federation Cup where we have two matches against the winner of Ekiti United versus Katsina United Feeders fixed for Saturday.

“We will show utmost respect for whoever emerges as our opponents between both teams and I must state that some teams have helped to light up the Federation Cup this year. What Ngwa FC, Ekiti United and Katsina United Feeders have achieved this year has been very unprecedented. We must thread softly against our quarter-final opponents.

“We must score as many goals as possible to make the return leg a mere formality. We know they are underdogs and we must do everything to stop them because we know that they do not have anything to lose,” he concluded.