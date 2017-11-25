Akwa United tie 'another opportunity' for Abia Warriors - Shedrack Asiegbu

The Warriors midfielder maintains that they are visiting the Promise Keepers to correct the mistakes noticed against Imama Amapakabo's men

Shedrack Asiegbu says Abia Warriors' mission against Akwa United is to correct the mistakes noticed in their 1-0 loss to El Kanemi Warriors on Friday.

Rafael Everton's men fell to a first half goal scored by Ocheme Edoh and Asiegbu in his assessment of the match hinted that they made some errors.

The midfielder also insisted that the team is yet to reach its peak. And tuneup encounters against a side like the Promise Keepers will help in their quest for perfection before the 2017-18 season commences.

“The loss against El Kanemi was very painful because we prepared for a decent result but not a loss," Asiegbu told Goal.

"It was this reason we are happy that we have another opportunity to right our wrong against Akwa United. The essence of friendly matches during the pre-season is to enable the team correct lapses noticed in the previous games.

“Coach Everton told us not to think too much about our loss to El Kanemi Warriors but that we should see mistakes that we made that culminated into the loss as opportunities for improved performances in our nest game.

“We trained not to intensely on Saturday because of the friendly match we will be having on Sunday but the coach used the session to correct us on the areas we have faltered on Friday against El Kanemi. He told us that we must focus on our own performance and not be bothered on what our opponents have presented," he concluded.

Abia Warriors and Akwa United will trade tackles in Uyo on Sunday.