Akwa United trounce Bright Star and Immortality in pre-season friendlies

The Promise Keepers intensified their preparations for the new season with resounding victories over the local teams

Akwa United brushed aside Bright Star 6-1 and Imortality 12-0 in pre-season friendlies at training pitch of Godswill Akpabio Stadium.

The friendlies are part of the Federation Cup champions' preparations for next year's Caf Confederation Cup and the Nigeria Professional Football League season.

On Wednesday, coach Abdul Maikaba's men had defeated Bright Stae 6-1 after their earlier scheduled friendly with topflight returnee Heartland FC was cancelled.

They continued where they stopped on Thursday morning, defeating Immortality 12-0 with Cyril Olisema and Hassan Babangida netting hat-tricks.

Christian Pygbara and Gabriel Okechukwu got a brace each and a strike each from Musa Newman and Frankyln Ekong.

The Uyo-based side will feature alongside Enyimba, MFM and league champions Plateau United in the four-team pre-season tournament in Kano next month.