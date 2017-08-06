Akwa United win will keep us in top four race, says El Kanemi Warriors' Isiaka

The Borno Armies subdued the Promise Keepers for a winning ways return and the midfielder feels the victory will keep them in the top four race

El Kanemi Warriors' Olawale Isiaka believes his side are still in contention for a top four spot after 1-0 win over Akwa United.

The Maiduguri based side had crumbled recently against Nasarawa United and Sunshine Stars but returned to winning ways after overcoming Abdul Maikaba's men last Sunday.

And the midfielder disclosed that their well-executed match plan helped them see off the Promise Keepers at the Maiduguri Township Stadium.

"We had a good game against Akwa United and a fine officiating," Isiaka told Goal.

"Akwa really gave us a fight but we are happy securing all the three points. To win, we approached the game according to instructions from the coach.

"We did not allow them to play in the midfield and to cut off their wings players. You know when you win your game it means your tactics works. Yet, they are a very good side I must confess.

"We really need it because we went for two away games and lost them, so we just need to consolidate by getting three points. It will keep us in the race.

"We are still in for the continental ticket and the title because the race for the league title is still open for every team. Look at MFM getting three points at Remo Stars and going home to play their next match while Plateau United are going away from home.

"Every weekend you see a lot of surprising results from different centres nobody can say anything now till the end of the last games of the season before everybody knows where they belong to."