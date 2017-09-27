Akwa United won't take Katsina United feeders lightly, says Pygbara

The forward believes the Chanj Boys junior are still remain a force to be reckoned with despite their poor form in the first leg in Uyo

Christian Pygbara feels Katsina United feeders will be stronger at home and has warned his Akwa United teammates not to underestimate them.

The Promise Keepers crushed the Katsina outfit 7-0 in the first leg of the Federation Cup quarterfinals in Uyo, but Pyabara, who netted four times, insists they will not take them lightly.

"Yes, we had a very good outing in the first leg winning well at home. I am not surprised with our form in the Federation Cup," Pyabara told Goal .

"And I think a lot of people are aware of our determination to win the Federation Cup again after we won it two years ago. Whether they are going to be fighting to qualify again or not, I would expect them to be stronger than they are in Uyo.

"I do not think we can forget their form playing in front of their fans and the belief they will have, so we need to be more wary of their potential threats and what they could do. This is football, it is not over until it is over.

"Whether or not I scored many goals in the first leg do not matter, this another game which we must not take lightly. For me, I will always give my best all the time for the team and no matter the situation or how many goals I've scored, that's my job.

"We are in Katsina to win but we will not take the home team for granted because we are eager to progress to the semifinals," he concluded.