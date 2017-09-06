Al Ahly closing in on Bidvest Wits starlet Phakamani Mahlambi

Bidvest Wits attacker Phakamani Mahlambi appears to be edging closer to a move to Egyptian giants Al Ahly.

The 19-year-old left South Africa with his agent Glyn Binkin on Wednesday night, and reports in Egypt suggest that the speedy utility player has already put pen to paper.

Al Ahly reportedly tabled an offer believed to be in the region of R17 million for the services of the South Africa international.

Mahlambi has already signed a 5 year contract hours ago and he'll be in Cairo tomorrow morning to finalise the move

Mahlambi recently returned from a three-week trial at Portuguese side Vitoria Guimaraes, who felt the youngster wasn't ready to play in Europe.

Mamelodi Sundowns were also interested in the Johannesburg-born player, but the Clever Boys turned them down.

Should Mahlambi join Al Ahly, he will become the first South African-born player to ply his trade in Egypt.