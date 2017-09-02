Al Ahly submit bid for Bidvest Wits starlet Phakamani Mahlambi

According to Goal's sources and journalists in Egypt, the Red Devils have submitted a bid for the Students rising star

Egyptian giants Al Ahly have submitted an official bid for 19-year-old Bidvest Wits winger Phakamani Mahlambi.

Mahlambi attracted interest from big European clubs like Benfica and Galatasaray as well as African champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

He recently returned from Portugal where he underwent trials at Vitoria Guimaraes.

Now, Al Ahly is the only team in pursuit of the player and they are reportedly interested in offering Mahlambi a five-year deal.

Al Ahly is trying to sign one more foreign player after the Egyptian Football Association (EFA) agreed to increase the quota for foregin players per team to four instead of three.

Al Ahly has three foreigners already in Tunisia’s Ali Maaloul, Nigerian forward Junior Ajayi and Moroccan striker Walid Azarou.

If Mahlambi joins Al Ahly, he will become the first South African player to play for the Red Devils of Egyptian football.

Wits have yet to comment on the reports, as CEO Jose Ferreira was unavailable at the time of publishing.

The transfer window in Egypt is open until the 14th of September 2017.

Al Ahly recently allowed Amr Gamal to join the Students on a season-long loan deal, making him the first Egyptian player to ply his trade in South Africa.