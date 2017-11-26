Alabama basketball finish with just three players after entire bench ejected

Alabama's men's basketball team played with three against five during their loss to Minnesota.

Three-on-five basketball? That is exactly what Alabama encountered against Minnesota on Saturday.

The entire Crimson Tide bench got ejected while they had one player foul out and another get hurt, so they played three-on-five basketball in the second half of an 89-84 loss to Minnesota.

It started with four-on-five basketball which was weird enough, but then to see three-on-five boggles the mind.

This is certainly something that will not be seen again anytime soon.