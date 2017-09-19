Alalade targets Federation Cup final with ABS after relegation

Having inspired the Saraki Boys to the quarter final of the competition, the forward vows to propel the team to the final after their topflight exit

ABS forward Wasiu Alalade has set his sights on helping his side to the 2017 Federation Cup final after a 1-0 win over Unicem Rovers.

His 47th min47th-minute was all Henry Makinwa's men required to progress to the last eight, where they will face holders Ifeanyi Ubah.

The goal was Alalade's eighth this season but his goals could not ensure the Saraki Boys escape relegation from the Nigerian top flight.

"I am very glad that we have qualified for the quarter-final and it is an important victory for us," Alalade told Goal.

"We never underrated Unicem Rovers and I'm very happy my goal helped my team reach the quarterfinal.

"I love to win and always working hard to give my best to keep the teaming and put the rest in the hand of God.

"I'm looking forward to our next game against Ifeanyi Ubah. We know they are the defending champions with good team but we will fight to win in Nnewi."