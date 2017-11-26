Alan Pardew confirms West Brom talks: ‘I’ve had talks with them, obviously it is an attractive job’

Pardew is the current favourite to become the next West Brom manager: Getty

Alan Pardew yesterday described the West Bromwich Albion manager’s job as “attractive” after confirming he has held talks about taking over at the Premier League club.

The 56-year-old is the bookmakers’ favourite to replace Tony Pulis, who was last week sacked after nearly three years in charge at the Hawthorns.

And, while working as a pundit on yesterday’s Premier League coverage, Pardew revealed that he has been in talks over replacing Pulis.

“I've had discussions with them. It is an attractive job so we'll see where it goes,” Pardew said on Sky Sports.

“It is a club that has a really good set of players and I think it is a good opportunity for a manager and if it is me then it is me.

“They've got good quality in there and maybe they should be doing slightly better than they are. I think looking at them and the depth of the squad it definitely has improvement in there so hopefully that's what they'll do.”

Gary Megson is currently in temporary charge of West Brom, who sit 17th in the Premier League, and helped the team to win an impressive point against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

