Alan Shearer - Harry Kane needs to perform in the Champions League to earn Messi & Ronaldo comparisons

Legendary England striker Alan Shearer has opined that Tottenham Hotspur's red-hot forward Harry Kane needs to perform regularly in International tournaments and the Champions League in order to be compared to elite stars of the game like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Harry Kane has been in sensational form this season, scoring 13 goals in 12 appearances all season so far, and has earned rave reviews. Shearer, who is the all-time record goalscorer in the Premier League with 260 goals, feels that Kane could be his successor.

"He’s good, but he’s not that good (laughs), I’m only joking," he told Goal on the sidelines of the Premier League LIVE event in India. "He’s really, really good and has a chance of breaking my record (Premier League all-time record goalscorer) if, and it’s a big if, he remains injury-free.