Alan Shearer launches damning attack on Liverpool as he points to club's lack of progress under Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool have made no significant headway under Jurgen Klopp since the German replaced Brendan Rodgers as manager in 2015, former England striker Alan Shearer has said.

The appointment of Klopp, who had built up an impressive reputation on the continent following his success with Borussia Dortmund, was seen as a turning point for the club after years of repeated disappointment and underachievement on the Merseyside.

But Liverpool remain trophy-less under the German. During his tenure, Liverpool reached the final of the 2016 Europa League, which they lost 3-1 to Sevilla, as well as the semi-finals of last season's EFL Cup, where they were beaten 2-0 by Southampton across two legs.

With the side struggling defensively in recent weeks, former Newcastle United captain Shearer said Klopp was no better than his predecessor.

“The truth... is that Liverpool are no different under boss Klopp than they were under Brendan Rodgers,” Shearer wrote in his column for The Sun, after Liverpool were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Burnley at the weekend.

"I am left wondering just what he does on the training ground when the same defensive errors are repeated week in, week out.

“What I witnessed on Saturday in their draw at home to Burnley was laughable.

"Liverpool can be thrilling to watch but it is increasingly enjoyable for rival fans, too.

"Klopp must sort out the defending or that long-awaited title will remain a very distant dream."

Liverpool's defensive frailties have come to the fore this season after the club drew 3-3 with Watford in their league opener last month.

A Champions League qualifying win over Hoffenheim across two legs, a 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace and a 4-0 dismantling of Arsenal gave rise to early optimism, but the team have not won any of their last three games in all competitions.

Liverpool were beaten 5-0 at Manchester City in the league after the Arsenal game and conceded a late equaliser to draw 2-2 at home with Sevilla in the Champions League in midweek, before Saturday's disappointing draw against Burnley.

Klopp's team travel to Leicester City in the League Cup tonight, with the manager indicating that he will give new signing Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain his first start of the season.