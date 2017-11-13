Alan Shearer pledges to donate his brain when he dies for research into dementia and football

Alan Shearer presented a BBC documentary on the BBC on footballers suffering from dementia and the possible link with heading the ball - CameraSport

Alan Shearer has pledged to donate his brain when he dies to the growing ‘bank’ that is being created by former British professionals for research into dementia and playing football.

The 47-year-old former England captain fronted a powerful BBC documentary into the issue on Sunday shortly after The Telegraph had also reported how families of suffering players in this country were following those in American Football by donating the brains of loved ones to research.

This is because chronic traumatic encephalopathy - a devastating form of dementia that is caused by head trauma – can only be diagnosed in post-mortem and the full scale of the crisis was only accepted by the National Football League in America after hundreds of autopsies. Shearer says the issue has been “swept under the carpet” here and, after admitting to fears that he will suffer CTE in later life, the Premier League's record scorer has informed the Scottish neuropathologist Dr Willie Stewart that he wants to donate his brain.

Dr Stewart diagnosed the first CTE case in a British footballer when he examined Jeff Astle’s brain in post-mortem. Boston University have also diagnosed CTE in the former Chicago Fire ‘soccer’ player Patrick Grange and a study by the University College London this year found CTE in four out of six former players they examined. The Drake Foundation announced yesterday that it will now commit a further £1 million to UCL to build on this research.

The Telegraph has been campaigning for research into the potential link between dementia and playing football following its own investigation, with the Football Association and the Professional Footballers’ Association also now promising six-figure funding to answer this question.

The FA/PFA research is separate to The Drake Foundation and will initially seek simply to answer whether former footballers are suffering disproportionately with neurodegenerative disease. An announcement on the team of experts who will undertake the study is due before Christmas.