Alan Shearer urges more money to be invested for researching links between heading a football and dementia

Shearer underwent tests on his own brain in the documentary: BBC

Former England captain Alan Shearer believes more money should be invested into researching links between heading a football and dementia.

The 47-year-old has expressed his concerns about the effects heading a ball during his career may have on his long-term health and took part in BBC documentary 'Alan Shearer: Dementia, Football and Me' to investigate.

Shearer spoke to families of footballers affected by dementia and underwent various studies, while also looking at the brains of people who have suffered chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) from all walks of life.

Speaking on the documentary, Shearer said: "Never ever did I think that heading a football could be dangerous for me.

"There are 850,000 people in our country that are suffering from dementia, and there are a lot of footballers who are in those numbers. But... we don't know how many and that can't be right.

"We started the research in 2002, it's now 2017 and it seems like we are no further forward because the same questions are still being asked.

"There's enough money around nowadays in football, just not enough of it has been given to research. It's about time we had more definitive answers."

Shearer has spoken about his fear of suffering from dementia (BBC) More