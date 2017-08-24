Alarm clocks ready! EFL Cup draw time draws ridicule from fans

The third-round draw will take place in the wee hours of Thursday morning for UK supporters, and even the clubs are not too happy about it!

Football fans are known as being a loyal bunch, but most seem to draw the line at setting their alarms for 4:15 in the morning to find out who their team will play in the League Cup!

New sponsors Carabao have come in for a rough time on social media since announcing the draw would take place in the early hours of British Summer Time in China.

Carabao justified the decision by explaining that it will help the competition's appeal in the massive Asian market, but that excuse has not gone down entirely well with those not prepared to get up in the wee hours to see if Arsenal get Burnley or Burton in the next round.

And as the moment itself approaches, even participating clubs have joined in the fun as they prepare for a long wait.

Burnley are ball No10 in the Carabao Cup third round draw, at 4.15am.



Anyone staying awake? — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) 23 de agosto de 2017

No spoilers for the #CarabaoCup draw please guys, I'm watching it on Sky Atlantic tomorrow night — Tim (@CookPassTim) 23 de agosto de 2017

I think the EFL must be sponsoring this jam on the M62. Will still be here for the Carabao Cup draw at this rate. — Ian Ladyman (@Ian_Ladyman_DM) 23 de agosto de 2017

Barnsley/ Derby County will be ball number n the third round draw of the @Carabao_Cup which takes place at Thursday 4.15am pic.twitter.com/xuGEi3tcjt — Barnsley FC (@bfc_official) 23 de agosto de 2017

My alarm is set for 4am to cover the @Carabao_Cup draw. I'm sure I'll be rewarded with a glamour tie, that's how it works right? #BWFC — Callum Read (@callumread) 23 de agosto de 2017

I'd stay up for the @Carabao_Cup draw, but I'd rather do literally anything else... #fartooearly — Andy Granville (@andygranville) 23 de agosto de 2017