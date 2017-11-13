Alastair Cook and Moeen Ali feed crocodiles and pet koala bears ahead of England's final Ashes warm-up match

Alastair Cook and Moeen Ali get to grips with a koala bear - 2017 Getty Images

Alastair Cook and Moeen Ali joined forces to feed an 800kg crocodile called Bully as the countdown to the start of the Ashes series gathers pace.

With England's first Test against Australia at the Gabba looming, Cook and Ali took time out of their Ashes preparations to visit the Billabong Sanctuary in Townsville.

Cook and Ali took turns at feeding the monster crocodile before cosying up with a couple of the sanctuary's koala bears.

Australia have not lost a Test match in Brisbane since 1988 but Ali maintains England will be fully focussed on letting their cricket do the talking.

"It's about being ready for that first ball when it's delivered in Brisbane," said Ali, who is on his first Ashes tour down under.

"Australians like to talk a lot, big themselves up," he said. "That's part of the game. It's not something that I haven't had before."