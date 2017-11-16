Alastair Cook warns Test cricket will soon 'not be viable' as players and fans are lured towards Twenty20

Alastair Cook believes Test cricket will soon “not be viable” due to the financial muscle and dominance of Twenty20 leagues around the world.

Cook, one of the last genuine Test-match specialists left in the game, has spoken on the eve of the Ashes series which will be followed all over the cricketing world.

Test cricket still attracts big audiences in England and Australia but in other countries it is struggling badly and the fear is that more players like South Africa’s AB De Villiers will turn away from five-day cricket for the convenience and financial rewards on offer in Twenty20.

“The game has evolved more quickly than I imagined it would do. Take South Africa v Bangladesh – no-one was watching the game, and soon it [Test cricket] will not be viable. There’s no money in it because that’s all in the T20 leagues – or T10 as it probably will be soon – and we have to be worried about that. That’s my opinion,” said Cook in an interview with the newly-launched Wisden Cricket Monthly magazine.

“T20 is a brilliant game but I think Test cricket is still the ultimate test of all-round skills. There has to be some meaning or context to the game. Somehow linking the three formats is a very good idea and Test cricket has to be subsidised too. Maybe in order for a T20 league to be sanctioned by ICC they have to give some of that money to preserve Test cricket.”

Twenty20 cricket is taking over the game