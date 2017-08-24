Alaves vs Barcelona: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

Barcelona are looking to make it two wins from two in La Liga when they travel to the Basque Country to face Alaves on Saturday.

The Catalan giants put the disappointment of losing the Spanish Supercopa to Real Madrid behind them with a comfortable 2-0 win over Real Betis in their opening league game and they will attempt to carry that momentum into the game.

With off-field issues regarding Neymar and the pursuit of transfer targets overshadowing the beginning of the club's season, the Blaugrana will be determined to give fans something to cheer about on the pitch.

Game Alaves vs Barcelona Date Saturday, August 26 Time 17:15 (BST) / 12:15 (ET)

In the UK, the match will be available to watch live on television on Sky Sports Mix and by via online stream using the Sky Go app.

UK TV channel Online stream Sky Sports Mix Sky Go

In the US, the match will be available to watch live on television on beIn Sports, as well as being available to stream online using beIn CONNECT.

US TV channel Online stream beIn Sports beIn CONNECT

Position Barcelona players Goalkeepers Ter Stegen, Cillessen Defenders Semedo, Pique, Mascherano, Umtiti, Alba, Digne, Vidal, Marlon, Douglas, Vermaelen Midfielders Rakitic, Busquets, D. Suarez, Turan, Iniesta, Rafinha, Paulinho, Roberto, Gomes Forwards Messi, L. Suarez, Deulofeu, Alcacer, Munir

Barca will be without Luis Suarez, who has been ruled out for up to five weeks with a knee injury. Paco Alcacer joined the attacking triumvirate in the Uruguayan's absence against Real Betis along with Gerard Deulofeu and Lionel Messi, so should continue that role.

Andres Iniesta missed the last two games with a muscle injury, but the 33-year-old posted a message on his official Twitter page on Wednesday to indicate that he is ready to return on Saturday. However, Rafinha remains out.

Potential starting XI: Ter Stegen; Semedo, Mascherano, Umtiti, Alba; Rakitic, Busquets, Sergi Roberto; Deulofeu, Alcacer, Messi.

Position Alaves players Goalkeepers Pacheco, Sivera, Landeta Defenders Vigaray, Duarte, Alexis, Laguardia, Maripan, Ely, Hector, Dieguez, Galilea Midfielders Katai, Romero, Ibai, D. Torres, Pedraza, Pina, Garcia, Enzo, Wakaso, Lopez Forwards Sobrino, Santos, Burgui, Demirovic

Alaves will be without the services of defensive duo Victor Laguardia and Einar Galilea for the game. Ibai Gomez scored when Alaves defeated Barca at Camp Nou last season and is likely to feature, but Deyverson, who also scored, has departed for Palmeiras

Potential starting XI: Pacheco; Alexis, Ely, Vigaray; Wakaso, Garcia, Ibai, Pedraza, Burgui; Santos, Sobrino

Barcelona are 3/10 favourites to win, according to dabblebet, with Alaves considered 10/1 bets to beat Ernesto Valverde's men. A draw is priced at 9/2.

