Alaves vs Real Madrid: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

Real Madrid will be hoping to turn their faltering La Liga season around in Saturday's match against second-from-bottom Alaves.

Following the disappointing 1-0 defeat to Real Betis on Wednesday night, Los Blancos will be hoping to secure three-points to close the gap between them and rivals Barcelona.

Alaves 14/1 to beat Real Madrid

Madrid are currently seven points behind table-toppers Barcelona and will be eager for Cristiano Ronaldo to assist in obtaining a win following his five-match suspension.

Game Alaves vs Real Madrid Date Saturday, September 23 Time 15:15 BST / 10:15 EST

TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM

View photos Cristiano Ronaldo, Real Madrid More

In the UK, the match will be available to watch live on television on Sky Sports Mix and by via online stream using the Sky Go app.

UK TV channel Online stream Sky Sports Mix Sky Go

n the US, the match will be available to watch live on television on beIN Sports and by stream via beIN Sports Connect.

US TV channel Online stream beIN Sports beIN Sports Connect

SQUAD & TEAM NEWS

Position Real Madrid players Goalkeepers Navas, Casilla, Zidane Defenders Carvajal, Ramos, Varane, Nacho, Marcelo, Achraf Midfielders Kroos, Modric, Casemiro, Llorente, Asensio, Isco, Ceballos Forwards Ronaldo, Bale, Vazquez, Mayoral

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane may mix up his usual starting line-up with more of a focus on Tuesday night's Champions League game against Borussia Dortmund .

Star forward Ronaldo returned from his five-match suspension in midweek and is likely to start, but midfielders Luka Modric and Toni Kroos could both be given a break, with Dani Ceballos in line to be in the starting XI.

Theo Hernandez is still out with a dislocated shoulder and Karim Benzema, Mateo Kovacic and Marcelo are also all out injured.

Potential starting XI: Navas, Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Nacho, Ceballos, Casemiro, Isco, Bale, Ronaldo, Mayoral.

Position Alaves squad Goalkeepers Pacheco, Sivera, Landeta Defenders Vigaray, Duarte, Alexis, Laguardia, Maripan, Ely, Galilea, Litri Midfielders Katai, Romero, Ibai, Torres, Pedraza, Pina, Garcia, Fernadez, Wakaso, Medran, Lopez, Gomez, Burgui, Zidane Forwards Sobrino, Santos, Bojan, Munir, Krkic

Forward Bojan Krkic will miss the match against Real Madrid after getting a thigh injury against Villarreal last weekend.

Enzo Zidane could feature in the starting line-up against his father's side for the first time since joining Alaves on loan this season.

Potential starting XI: Pacheco, Vigaray, Alexis, Maripan, Galilea, Romero, Zidane, Medran, Santos, Bojan, Munir

BETTING & MATCH ODDS

View photos Zinedine Zidane Real Madrid More

Madrid are 1/6 favourites to win this match, according to dabblebet , with odds of 14/1 attached to a Alaves victory. A draw is priced at 13/2.

Read More