Alba: I enjoy playing for Barcelona more now that Neymar has left

Jordi Alba is enjoying playing for Barcelona more now that Neymar has left the club.

Neymar departed Camp Nou for Paris Saint-Germain in a world-record €222million move in August, breaking up the formidable MSN trident he formed with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

Ernesto Valverde has moved Barca away from just a three-pronged attack, and Alba has been one of the beneficiaries - his four assists in LaLiga this season is more than any other player at the club.

And the Spain international is delighted with the space he gets to attack on the left now Neymar has moved on.

"He is a great player who, due to his circumstances or feelings or thoughts, decided to leave," Alba told Mundo Deportivo.

"In the end, there are still many more guys who can do a good job and I am delighted with the people there.

"As I said before, I have more space to run into and honest, for me, it's much better.

