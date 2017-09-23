Alba lauds Valverde's impact at in-form Barcelona

Barcelona's imperious early season form is down to the influence of Ernesto Valverde, according to Spain international Jordi Alba.

Barcelona defender Jordi Alba has credited new boss Ernesto Valverde with masterminding the team's perfect start to LaLiga.

The Blaugrana notched up a sixth straight league victory against Girona on Saturday as Luis Suarez and a pair of own goals did the damage in a 3-0 away win.

Alba played a key part in the visitors' 17th-minute opener when his volley from outside the area was deflected in off Girona captain Aday Benitez.

The result sent Barca four points clear in first place, a blistering start Alba believes is a reflection of Valverde's influence since arriving to replace Luis Enrique in May.

"The coach is managing the squad to perfection, we are all getting a chance to play," Alba told Movistar.

"He is working with us very well. We are responding to his methods and, while there is a lot of football to be played, I feel as though everyone has a positive feeling."

Barca have now claimed 13 consecutive league victories stretching back to last season and Valverde insists their fine form belongs as much to their work ethic as the performances of individual stars.

"The spirit in this team is excellent," the former Athletic Bilbao boss said at his post-match press conference.

"We are trying to be together in both attack and defence. What I most like about this team is that they are programmed to work hard."