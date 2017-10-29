Albacete defender needs 10 stitches in penis after kick from team-mate

The Argentine was forced off injured with just eight minutes to go in the scoreless draw with Huesca, requiring immediate medical attention

Defenders are often asked to put their bodies on the line to prevent goals, but when Albacete full-back Mariano Bittolo took to the pitch against Huesca, he was not expecting to need stitches in his penis following a kick from one of his team-mates.

Albacete secured a clean sheet thanks to the bravery of Bittolo and the rest of the backline, but an incident eight minutes from time saw the Argentine defender require medical attention.

Bittolo collided with team-mate Roman Zozulya, suffering a kick to the penis in the process. He was taken off the pitch and did not come back on, with club doctor Eduardo Rodriguez telling Spanish newspaper Marca that the 27-year-old needed 10 stitches due to the injury.

He is not expected to miss any of Albacete's Segunda Division games, with Fran Noguerol's side already fighting for survival. Albacete are currently just a point above the relegation zone after 12 games of the new season.

Bittolo is a new signing at Estadio Carlos Belmonte, having joined from fellow Spanish second-tier club Cordoba during the summer transfer window.